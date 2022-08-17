Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (93) puts his helmet on before taking part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019.

Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night's exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run.

“He’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations," Bowles said. "He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.”

Outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs' preseason opener.

Nassib spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing 29 combined games with Tampa Bay during 2018 and 2019. Nassib, who became the NFL's first active player to come out as gay in 2021, started his career with Cleveland after being a third-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2016.

