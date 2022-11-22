53º

University of the Incarnate Word quarterback named as finalist for Walter Payton Award

Lindsey Scott Jr. has thrown for 50 touchdowns and 3,791 yards for Cardinal in 2022

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott scores a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 48-20 victory over McNeese State on Saturday, October 1, 2022. (Andrew Cely, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The starting quarterback for the University of the Incarnate Word has been named a finalist for the 2020 Walter Payton Award, which is given to the national player of the year in FCS football.

Lindsey Scott Jr., a senior, has completed 240 of 328 passes (73%) for 3,791 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as a Cardinal.

Scott set the record for passing TDs and touchdowns responsible for in a season and he’s tied the record for most touchdowns in a single game with seven. He was named NCAA FCS Player of the Week, FCS Stats Perform Offensive Player of the Week, and Southland Conference Player of the Week twice, a press release said.

Scott and UIW (10-1, 5-1 Southland Conference) claimed the Southland Conference Championship for the second straight season.

A national media panel will select a winner who will be announced on Jan. 7, the eve of the national championship game, at the FCS National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas.

