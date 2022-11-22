University of the Incarnate Word quarterback named as finalist for Walter Payton Award

UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott scores a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 48-20 victory over McNeese State on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The starting quarterback for the University of the Incarnate Word has been named a finalist for the 2020 Walter Payton Award, which is given to the national player of the year in FCS football.

Lindsey Scott Jr., a senior, has completed 240 of 328 passes (73%) for 3,791 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as a Cardinal.

Scott set the record for passing TDs and touchdowns responsible for in a season and he’s tied the record for most touchdowns in a single game with seven. He was named NCAA FCS Player of the Week, FCS Stats Perform Offensive Player of the Week, and Southland Conference Player of the Week twice, a press release said.

Scott and UIW (10-1, 5-1 Southland Conference) claimed the Southland Conference Championship for the second straight season.

A national media panel will select a winner who will be announced on Jan. 7, the eve of the national championship game, at the FCS National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas.

