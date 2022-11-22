53º

University of the Incarnate Word linebacker named Buck Buchanan Award finalist

Kelechi Anyalebechi holds UIW career record holder for various defensive stats

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

University of the Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi is a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in FCS. (Vashaun Newman, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – University of the Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi is a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in FCS.

In his final season at UIW, Anyalebechi was a leader for the best defense in the Southland Conference. The Cardinal defense only gave up an average of 19.1 points per game, which contributed to UIW holding the best scoring margin in Division I football.

Anyalebechi recorded 88 tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Anyalebechi is the career record holder for total tackles (310), unassisted tackles (168), fumbles forced (7), and QB hurries (12).

A national media panel will select a winner, who will be announced on Jan. 7, the eve of the national championship game, at the FCS National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

