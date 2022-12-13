Spurs waive Alize Johnson, sign Stanley Johnson

Brooklyn Nets forward Alize Johnson (24) attempts to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have waived forward Alize Johnson and signed Stanley Johnson, the team announced Tuesday.

Alize Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

Stanley Johnson comes from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League, where he appeared in three games. Originally drafted by Detroit with the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, the former Arizona Wildcat has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the Pistons, Raptors, Lakers and Pelicans. In 419 career games, he’s averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.1 minutes. He will No. 34 for the Spurs.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.

