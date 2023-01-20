LIVE SUNDAY: Cowboys fans tailgate ahead of divisional playoff game against 49ers

Dallas Cowboys fans are rallying together ahead of the team’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday -- reviving one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history.

KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and William Caldera are at Levi’s Stadium for the match up - and the pre-game tailgate. Watch the stream in the video player and follow along with Ramirez’s tweets below.

This match will also be the ninth time the two teams have faced off in the postseason, according to The Associated Press.

Last year, the 49ers prevailed over the Cowboys in a wild-card round.

That game ended with a score of 23-17 and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott failed to get one more play before the time ran out, AP reports.

To date, the Cowboys have secured 12 wins and five losses so far this season. The 49ers lead the NFC West with 13 wins and four losses.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

You can also watch the stream on YouTube.