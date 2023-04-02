Butler's buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler drives up court against Florida Atlantic during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON – Lamont Butler hit jump shot at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on Saturday night.

With FAU leading by three, San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU's Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn't call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor.

San Diego State will face UConn or Miami in Monday’s championship game

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25