American Athletic Conference commissioner welcomes UTSA to competition

SAN ANTONIO – American Athletic Conference Commissioner Michael Aresco visited the Alamo City, welcoming UTSA as its newest member to the affiliation.

The University of Texas at San Antonio joined AAC Conference Competiton on July 1, allowing UTSA to advance in the athletic eye and get more national recognition.

Aresco sang praises to both the city and the university during his visit.

“We’re really excited about UTSA coming into the conference. They bring so much, and this community brings so much. And I said to myself, ‘Why didn’t we do it before?’” he said.

During his opening statement, Aresco mainly focused on football and the program’s recent upcoming as UTSA departed its last conference as two-time reigning champs.

“You just can’t get a better program coming in. In fact, I know the football team will probably contend for the championship the very first year,” Aresco said.

Lisa Campos, UTSA’s Athletic Director, shared a university perspective as they grow through the momentum and what is expected after joining AAC.

“We have had an incredible year in competition, national ranking, conference championships, so it’s very fitting we move in this momentum,” said Campos. “It’s going to provide us more opportunity for revenue generation and enhance the university profile.”

Roadrunners are set to hit the field this fall against the Houston Cougars on September 2.