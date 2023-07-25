San Antonio youth baseball team crowned World Series champions

A local youth baseball team recently won the pony league World Series championship in Youngsville, Louisiana.

Texas Elite 6U were down 2-10 before rain delayed the series-deciding game for 4.5 hours but the boys came back to beat Deer Park 17-15 on Saturday.

“Throughout the end of 2022 and into 2023 our boys competed in over 20 tournaments, the amount of work Texas Elite put it showed dedication, and showed our players were ready for their shot in playing in Louisiana. Our story was not perfect, we lost players throughout seasons, gained players, but at the end of the day everyone gave it their all,” Texas Elite head coach Noah Rangel told KSAT Tuesday.

“Some of our players have been playing together since as little as 3-4 years old. They’ve all been on different teams, some the same, and have competed against each other,” Rangel said. “This group we have is special, we all knew what they were capable of and wanted them to have this experience in Louisiana. With the help of parents, players, coaches, grandparents, sponsors, we came up with a game plan to make a run for the Pony World Series 6U division.”

Rangel said the team competed in more than 20 tournaments before they made it to their world series win.

“Like other teams we had to earn our spot to compete in Louisiana. This consisted of placing first or second in a specific tournament hosted in Universal City, TX in June 2023. Unfortunately, our boys fell short and we were given our last and final shot at the 2023 Super Regionals tournament hosted at Southwest Pony Fields,” Rangel said.

That’s when the team took first place and punched their ticket to Louisiana.

“Getting to Louisiana was their goal, and they did it!”

“The kids were excited and overjoyed to be there, seeing their faces light up with excitement filled our parent’s hearts with joy and tears,” Rangel continued. “This journey was far from perfect, but our 11 players held their heads high after every game, and came back stronger.”