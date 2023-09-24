Mike Trout's season over because of wrist injury, played in just 82 games for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout watches from the bench during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mike Trout's season ended Sunday because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3.

The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3 while fouling a pitch off against San Diego's Nick Martinez, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL.

He had said he hoped to return late in the season.

An 11-time All-Star, Trout hit .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .858 OPS. In 2021, he missed all but 34 games due to a right calf strain.

Los Angeles activated infielder Mike Moustakas from the injured list; selected the contract of right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Salt Lake; placed left-hander Tyler Anderson on the 15-day IL because of left knee pain, a move retroactive to Thursday, and placed infielder C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL because of lower back inflammation, a move retroactive to Friday.

