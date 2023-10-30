San Antonio Saints come home with 2nd place at National Homeschool Volleyball tournament

SAN ANTONIO – After another fantastic season, the San Antonio Saints volleyball team returned from Omaha over the weekend with the second-place trophy at the National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament.

This is the second year in a row that the Saints have made it to the national championship match, and even though they didn’t win the national crown, they are still proud of all they’ve accomplished.

In a social media post, the Saints said, “It was definitely a hard loss, but it does not take away from the amazing week & season these ladies had. We walk away from Nationals with full hearts. It’s been an amazing ride, and this season is definitely one we will never forget!”

There aren’t antiquate words that can express just how proud we are of this team. They fought so hard the last THREE... Posted by San Antonio Saints Volleyball on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Throughout the tournament, the Saints faced some of the toughest competition in the country and won every match leading up to the national championship match.

Unfortunately, the opponent was another talented team from the Lone Star state, DASche, who won 3-0 to take home the national championship crown.

For more information on the SA Saints Volleyball program, check out their Facebook and Instagram links.