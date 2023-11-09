Johnson, New Braunfels to kickoff high school football postseason play on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson Jaguars will start postseason play against the New Braunfels Unicorns in a game that you can watch live on KSAT 12.

This Class 6A Division 1 Bi-district matchup will go down at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heroes Stadium.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Jaguars finished the regular season 9-1 overall and 7-1 in District 28-6A. Their only loss was to the Reagan Rattlers, who ran the table this season with a perfect 10-0 mark.

The Jags offense is led by quarterback and TCU commit Ty Hawkins, running back Lorenn Johnson, and receiver King Johnson.

“They have an outstanding offense. They have several weapons on offense and score a ton of points. They are very explosive,” New Braunfels Head Coach Glenn Mangold told KSAT 12 sports. “Defensively, they give you a bunch of looks, a bunch of different coverages, they get you confused. They’ve done a great job all year long, they’re 9-1.”

Winners of four straight games, the Unicorns went 6-4 this season and finished second in District 27-6A at 4-1.

The Unicorns counter on offense with quarterback Leighton Adams, running back Tyree Johnson, and receiver Lance Beeghley.

“New Braunfels is a great team,” said Johnson head coach TP Miller. “Coach Mangold does a phenomenal job and we’re in for a ball game. We are one out of 64 teams in the state of Texas in 6A Division that are still playing and we’re not taking that for granted.”