Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaves game against Ravens in 2nd quarter with wrist injury

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BALTIMORE – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury.

Burrow threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, but a short while later, he tried a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped out of his hand. He winced in pain and bent his knees, then went down the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Backup Jack Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn't missed a game this year.

