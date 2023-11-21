Fuller’s 24 points lead UTSA past Houston Christian 89-87

HOUSTON – Dre Fuller Jr. scored 24 points as UTSA beat Houston Christian 89-87 on Monday night.

Fuller was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Roadrunners (2-3). Christian Tucker scored 15 points and added five rebounds and eight assists. Carlton Linguard finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Huskies (0-3) were led in scoring by Marcus Greene, who finished with 23 points. Jay Alvarez added 19 points for Houston Christian. In addition, Michael Imariagbe had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.