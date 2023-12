Oklahoma and Texas to keep rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036. Renovations coming

FILE - Oklahoma and Texas fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for the storied programs to exit their league. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

DALLAS – Oklahoma and Texas announced Wednesday they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility.

The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project — the single largest investment in the stadium's history. Improvements will include widening concourses and adding escalators, renovations to concessions and restrooms, and increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments.

The first phase of renovations, to the west side of the stadium, is to be completed by September 2026. A second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2034.

The rivalry goes back to 1900, and the two teams played for the 119th time in 2023. The schools have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930. The game is played at a neutral site, equal distance from the two schools.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football