Valero Alamo Bowl head coaches excited to play in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – With less than three weeks until the 31st Valero Alamo Bowl game, both head coaches for the University of Arizona and the University of Oklahoma held a joint press conference at The Club at Sonterra to discuss their excitement for the bowl game.

They started by giving opening statements, complimenting each other’s programs and the seasons they had. They also gave the expected answers of their excitement to show their players all that San Antonio has to offer.

Then, Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch shared how this bowl game can mean even more for the future of Arizona football.

We’re chatting with both head coaches of @ArizonaFBall & @OU_Football ahead of the 31st @valeroalamobowl! You’ll hear from them tonight on @ksatnews 🤠🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Pr8QirfjZJ — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) December 7, 2023

Arizona will move over to the Big 12 Conference this upcoming season, so playing teams like TCU, Texas Tech, and Baylor will be part of their regular season schedules.

Playing in front of Texas athletes for the Valero Alamo Bowl will allow Fisch and his coaching staff to show highly sought-after Texas recruits what his program can provide.

“It’s really important for us to start making more of a presence in Texas,” said Fisch. “If you look at our team, we have five players on our team from Texas. It will probably be a kickoff for us into the Big 12 this game and let the state of Texas see the type of energy that our players play with, and hopefully, the high school coaches in the state will be excited about sending their players to us.”

Oklahoma’s Brent Venables is in a similar situation, moving from the Big 12 to the SEC Conference next season. His roster has 36 players from Texas, so he’s more excited to add more Lone Star State talent to his team ahead of moving into a more competitive conference next season.

“The San Antonio community is a community that’s passionate, connected, supportive in every way, been here for several events throughout the years,” said Venables. “The atmosphere, the intensity, the passion, the support was having been to several bowl games throughout the years, as good as I’ve been around.”

Valero Alamo Bowl head coaches press conference was very telling as to how #14 Arizona and #12 Oklahoma are planning to take advantage of playing in #Texas! You’ll hear from them tonight on @ksatnews 🏆🤠🏈 @valeroalamobowl #valeroalamobowl #alamobowl #alamo #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/APLwje9DKl — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) December 7, 2023

After the press conference, both head coaches got a chance to chat about how they enjoy earlier kickoff times. Unfortunately, they won’t get that with this bowl game as kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at the Alamodome on Dec. 28.

