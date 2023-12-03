Arizona Wildcats take on Oklahoma Sooners at Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28

SAN ANTONIO – The #14 Arizona Wildcats will face off against the #12 Oklahoma Sooners in the 31st annual Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome later this month.

Alamo Bowl officials say this year’s game is the highest-rated matchup outside the College Football Playoff New Year’s Six. It is also the seventh time in 10 years a Valero Alamo Bowl has featured two Top 20 teams.

The Wildcats are designated as the visiting team and will occupy the east sideline. Arizona is 9-3 overall and 7-2 in Pac-12 play. They are led by Jedd Fisch, who is in his third season as UA’s head coach.

Second-year head coach Brent Venables will lead the Sooners, who enter the game with a 10-2 overall record and 7-2 in Big 12 play. The team is designated as the home team and will occupy the west sideline.

Both teams will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl for the second time in their history, according to bowl officials.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 28.