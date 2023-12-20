68º
National Signing Day for San Antonio’s top recruits

National Signing Day saw some of San Antonio’s best athletes make it official where they’ll be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: national signing day, signing day, san antonio, College Signing Day, Football, Basketball, Big Game Coverage
Smithson Valley's (L-R) William Mack, Freddie Dubose, and Clayton Amaya at their National Signing Day event. (Nick Mantas)

Some of San Antonio’s top recruits put their pens to paper by signing their national letters of intent to where they’ll be playing their chosen sport at the college level.

Our photographers attended signing events at high schools throughout the city, including Smithson Valley, Steele, Clemens, and Veterans Memorial.

WATCH: 8 Steele High athletes sign national letters of intent

WATCH: Three Smithson Valley High football players sign national letters of intent

KSAT will air more local coverage on National Signing Day on the Nightbeat at 10. Check back for updates.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

