Texas A&M-San Antonio hires Chris Minner for launch of women’s basketball program

The women’s basketball program at Texas A&M-San Antonio has found its first head coach — Chris Minner.

After spending time at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) programs at Midway University (KY), and Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), Minner is eager to get started on launching the women’s basketball program in San Antonio.

“I am excited to be joining an up-and-coming athletic department. I am also excited to be returning to a great basketball city in San Antonio; San Antonio is a huge draw,” Minner said. “It will be challenging, but fun, building A&M-San Antonio into a national power in women’s basketball. A&M-San Antonio is an institution clearly on the rise, and I could not be happier with getting to be a part of that trajectory.”

The expansion of the A&M-San Antonio sports program brings in new student-athletes for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

A&M-San Antonio announced in November that it was expanding its sports program with the addition of men’s and women’s basketball as intercollegiate athletic team offerings for the 2024-2025 academic year. The addition of the basketball program is a big step forward for the university, which also has men’s and women’s soccer, men’s golf and softball.

A&M-San Antonio competes within the NAIA as a member of the RRAC.

Minner did not have a complete season with A&M-Texarkana, where he started in August. But at Midway University, his overall record was 62-25, with his final season with the Eagles finishing at 23-9, which included a trip to the NAIA national tournament. While at OLLU, Minner had an impressive record of 189-45 and 123-11 in RRAC play.

Minner’s overall record as a head coach at any level is 460-178.

A&M-San Antonio Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Darnell Smith looks forward to having Minner on staff.

“We are focused on building champions in life at A&M-San Antonio, and Chris Minner has a proven record of building champions in life. I really believe we could not have made a better hire. Minner has been hugely successful in the NAIA and the RRAC, and he has roots in San Antonio, which is the cherry on top. We are confident that he will lead our student-athletes in women’s basketball to success on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”