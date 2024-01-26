Could portion of Italy’s 2026 Winter Games be held in US?

Lake Placid, New York, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, has put in a bid to host the sliding events for the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We are exactly six months away from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be held on July 26. Each Friday from now until the torch is lit in Paris come back for a weekly update on all things Olympics, whether they are regarding the Paris games or future Olympics.

Why part of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy could be held in the USA

While the focus is rightfully on the countdown to Paris, some interesting news regarding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy, has surfaced in the past couple of months.

As hard as it is to fathom, there’s a possibility that part of those games will be staged in the United States.

Lake Placid, New York, host of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, has put in a bid to host the sliding events — luge, bobsled and skeleton — for the 2026 games.

So, why is the International Olympic Committee seriously considering Lake Placid’s bid, which would be the first time events are ever held outside the host nation for the Winter Olympics?

It’s hard to believe that this wasn’t thought of more thoroughly when Milano-Cortina d’Ampezzo was chosen as host, but no suitable sliding venue exists there.

Organizers originally intended to spend around $60 million to restore an old sliding venue in Cortina d’Ampezzo, but the price tag for that restoration increased to roughly $160 million.

That didn’t sit well with the IOC, which is trying to conduct more cost-effective Olympics where existing venues that are still operational are preferred.

The IOC didn’t take seriously proposal from Italian authorities to restore the sliding venue in Cesana that was used for 2006 Turin Olympics. That facility was shut down in 2012.

It’s possible that sliding venues in Austria and Switzerland that are closer to Italy will be considered also, and it’s been reported that a decision will be made by Jan. 31.

Make no mistake though, Lake Placid is a serious option. The venue there is consistently used for World Cup events, is only 24 years old, and has had millions poured into it for upkeep.

The bid also has enthusiastic backing from politicians in the state of New York and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The sliding venue in Salt Lake City — used for the 2002 Winter Olympics — is still state-of-the-art and fully functional, but that city wants to focus its efforts on hosting an entire Winter Olympics again, likely in 2034.

A list of U.S. athletes who have already qualified for Paris

Shifting the focus back to this summer and the Paris games, there are already some athletes who have qualified even though a majority of Olympic trials have yet to take place.

Here is the list thus far by sport:

Boxing — Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg); Jennifer Lozano (50kg); Morelle McCane (66kg); Joshua Edwards (+92kg); Jahmal Harvey (57kg).

Breaking — Sunny ChoiVictor Montalvo

Cycling — Chloé Dygert (road)

Gymnastics — Evita Griskenas (rhythmic)

Modern Pentathlon — Jess Davis

Sailing — Daniela Moroz (formula kite); Dominique Stater (windsurfing); Ian Barrows (49er); Hans Henken (49er).

Shooting — Katelyn Abeln (air pistol); Lexi Lagan (air pistol); Sagen Maddalena (air rifle); Mary Tucker (air rifle); Ivan Roe (air rifle).

Sport Climbing — Natalia Grossman (combined); Emma Hunt (speed); Piper Kelly (speed); Colin Duffy (combined); Jesse Grupper (combined); Samuel Watson (speed).

Surfing — Caroline Marks; Carissa Moore; Caity Simmers; Griffin Colapinto; John John Florence.

Swimming — Katie Grimes (open water).

Taekwondo — CJ Nickolas.

Winter Youth Olympics ongoing in South Korea

Last week was the start of the Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea, a competition that features athletes around the world who are ages 15-18.

As of Wednesday, the United States had won 5 medals. Italy was in first with 13 medals.