Spurs guard Tre Jones leads youth basketball clinic for second consecutive year

SYBL was originally founded in 1990 and helps over 10,000 kids and volunteers in South Texas each year.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones led a basketball training clinic on Sunday for the second consecutive year.

The training clinic happened at the Barshop Jewish Community Center with the Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL).

In January, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich named Jones the SYBL Ambassador for the second year in a row.

Every year, Coach Popovich selects a player who epitomizes the youth league’s values and mission on and off the court.

A press release from the Spurs said Jones will appear at many events throughout the SYBL season to help with running the clinic.

