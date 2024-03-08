Jackson Mahomes, brother of KC Chiefs quarterback, sentenced to probation in assault case

Jackson Mahomes celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sentenced to six months’ probation in a case alleging an assault on a woman.

Jackson Mahomes, 23, appeared Thursday for his sentencing hearing via video conference and pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery, according to online court records. Following his sentence, Jackson Mahomes was taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's office, which will determine whether he's eligible for work release.

The sentencing came more than two months after prosecutors dismissed three felony charges for aggravated sexual battery related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant in February 2023. Those more serious charges were dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the woman, according to a court filing.

The remaining misdemeanor battery charge said Jackson Mahomes shoved a waiter who tried to come into a room where he was with the woman, according to investigators.

Prosecutors dropped the felony charges after the accuser, who was the owner of the restaurant, refused to testify in the case. The woman reported that she endured death threats and harassment and that her restaurant was vandalized in the wake of the charges. She closed the restaurant in August.

Jackson Mahomes is not the only relative of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family to face recent brushes with the law. The NFL player's father, former Major League Baseball pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested in Texas on Feb. 3, accused of driving while intoxicated.

A week later, Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl championship ring in February, leading the Chiefs to a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.