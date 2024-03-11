Miller sinks jumper at buzzer, lifts Temple over UTSA 84-82

Standard UTSA logo used for stories without local b-roll

SAN ANTONIO – Hysier Miller sank a jumper at the buzzer, scoring 16 points to rally Temple to an 84-82 victory over UTSA on Sunday, closing out the American Athletic Conference regular season.

Miller added six rebounds and six assists for the Owls (12-19, 5-13). Joran Riley also finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Shane Dezonie added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers.

PJ Carter led the Roadrunners (11-20, 5-13) with 27 points. Carlton Linguard added 15 points and nine rebounds. Christian Tucker totaled 13 points and five assists.

Dezonie scored 10 in the second half to help the Owls overcome a 45-39 deficit at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.