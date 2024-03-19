Watch the R20 Premiere Grand Finals live on KSAT.com and KSAT+

The R20 Premiere Grand Finals will be showcased on the main stage of the Boeing Center at Tech Port on April 7.

Local high schoolers from 35 area campuses have been competing since October 2023 to earn the right to reach this finals event, where the city champions will be crowned.

First-ever middle school city finals!

Watch the first-ever R20 Premiere middle school grand finals in Rocket League and Super Smash Bro’s Ultimate.

Event registration is limited to the first 150 students at https://www.samsat.org/esports-signup/Finals.

What is on the line?

Teams are competing for a mix of prizes, bragging rights, and auto qualification into the Texas Scholastic Esports Federation (TexSEF) Undisputed State Finals on May 3rd - 4th at eSix in Six Flags San Antonio. The finalists from both VALORANT and Rocket League, along with the top 8 competitors from Super Smash Bro’s Ultimate bracket will auto qualify for a berth into state championships. Visit TexSEF.org for more information.