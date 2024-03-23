Jackson scores 28, including winner in final seconds, as Grizzlies top Wembanyama, Spurs, 99-97

(Michael Thomas, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, left, dunks against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 22, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

SAN ANTONIO – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including the winning basket with 1.2 seconds left, and the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies overcame 31 points and 16 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama to snap a four-game skid with a 99-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

After going 5 for 35 on 3-pointers, San Antonio made consecutive 3s in seven seconds to tie the game at 97-all with 18.8 seconds remaining. After Devin Vassell hit the first 3-pointer, Jeremy Sochan stole the inbounds and Tre Jones hit the tying 3.

Recommended Videos

Jackson drained a seven-foot jumper that won the game. Wembanyama missed a fadeaway 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

It was Wembanyama’s 38th double-double in 62 games this season.

Scotty Pippen Jr. added 18 points and Santi Aldama had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis.

Vassell had 27 points and Jones finished with 16 for San Antonio.

With the loss, San Antonio dropped to 15-55 and must win at least five of its final 12 games to avoid finishing with the worst record in franchise history — 20-62 set in 1997.

Memphis’ Desmond Bane sat out with a sore back, joining an injury list that includes Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, and Marcus Smart.

Even with all those players out, the Grizzlies were still captured their 13th straight victory over the Spurs.

Memphis was forced to use its 43rd starting lineup this season and it led to a sluggish start.

Memphis was 12 for 34 on 3-pointers, after going 18 for 49 in a 137-116 loss to Golden State on Wednesday.

The Spurs held the Grizzlies to 23.8% shooting and led by 14 in the opening quarter.

Wembanyama whipped a behind-the-back pass to Vassell, who hot a 13-foot, fadeaway jumper four minutes into the game.

Vassell delivered an assist with a minute remaining in the quarter, lobbing the ball on the break for an alley-oop dunk from Johnson.

The Spurs negated that with their worst second quarter this season. San Antonio scored a season-low 14 points in the period while shooting 26.1% from the field.

Jaren Jackson, Aldama and G.G. Jackson combined for 18 of Memphis’ 25 points in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Denver on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Phoenix on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba