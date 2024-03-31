Juan Soto has go-ahead hit in 9th and Yankees beat Astros 4-3 for opening 4-game sweep

New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a single against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON – Juan Soto had three hits capped by an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the New York Yankees to a 4-3 win Sunday that completed an opening four-game sweep of the Houston Astros.

With the score 3-3, Gleyber Torres singled off closer Josh Hader (0-1) with two outs in the ninth inning and stole second base. Soto then singled on a line drive to left field.

Soto hit .529 (9 for 17) with four RBIs in his first games with the Yankees after his trade from San Diego, helping New York to its first 4-0 start since 2003 and just its fourth since 1950.

The Astros had a shot to tie it in the bottom of the inning against Clay Holmes. Jeremy Peña and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini singled and Jose Altuve hit a hard grounder that third baseman Jon Berti snagged with dive and scrambled to third for a forceout.

Yordan Alvarez hit a drive 2 inches foul of the left-field line and followed with a fly that advanced pinch-runner Mauricio Dubón to third. Alex Verdugo made a sliding catch in left field on a ball hit by Kyle Tucker to end it and give Holmes his third save.

Nick Burdi (1-0) got the last two outs of the eighth for the win as Yankees relievers pitched 15 1/3 scoreless innings in the series.

Altuve homered and doubled for the Astros, 0-4 for the first time since dropping their first five in 2011. Houston has lost nine straight home games dating to last year, including the playoffs, and has lost dropped seven in a row to the Yankees.

The Astros trailed by 2 when Altuve got things going in the sixth when he doubled to left field. Tucker’s double with one out in the inning scored Altuve to cut the lead to 3-2 and chase Clarke Schimdt.

Jonathan Loaisiga took over and Yainer Diaz’s RBI single with two outs tied it at 3-3.

Giancarlo Stanton doubled in the second and scored on Jose Trevino's single, and Altuve's homer tied the score in the third. Anthony Rizzo doubled to start the fourth and scored on Berti's single for a 2-1 lead, and Aaron Judge hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Schmidt gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Houston starter J.P. France allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Yankees: New York RHP Luis Gil opposes Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks Monday night.

Astros: Houston RHP Ronel Blanco faces Toronto RHP Bowden Francis when the Astros and Blue Jays start a three-game series Monday night.

