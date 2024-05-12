Finland shuts out newcomer Britain, Slovakia tops Kazakhstan at hockey worlds

Finland's Oliver Kapanen, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE – Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick and Mikael Granlund had four assists for the Finns who recovered from a 1-0 shootout loss to the host Czech Republic in the opening game.

Finland goaltender Emil Larmi made 14 saves for the shutout in a Group A game in Prague.

For Britain it was a second straight loss after a 4-2 defeat to Canada in its first game.

Slovakia also registered its first win, a 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan in Group B in Ostrava.

Defending champion Canada faces Denmark and Switzerland plays Austria in Group A later Sunday.

Sweden meets another newcomer, Poland, and last year’s bronze medalist Latvia takes on France in Group B.

