Giants pitcher Blake Snell exits start with groin tightness, appears headed back to injured list

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, third from left, signals of the bullpen as pitcher Blake Snell, left, exits during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN FRANCISCO – Giants pitcher Blake Snell appears headed to the injured list for a second time this season after leaving Sunday's start against the New York Yankees with left groin tightness.

A similar injury landed Snell on the IL for a month this year when he was sidelined by a left adductor strain. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

“It feels the same, so we’ll see,” Snell told reporters at Oracle Park. “The MRI will tell us and we’ll go from there. It’s definitely a bummer and frustrating, but got to look on to what’s next and attack that, get better and get back on the field.”

Snell threw 99 pitches. The 31-year-old left-hander was removed with a 1-1 count on Alex Verdugo with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning.

“I don’t think he’s moving around worse than the last time but I don’t know how it’s not an IL (situation),” San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said after his team's 7-5 defeat.

Snell is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts for San Francisco since signing a $62 million, two-year contract as a free agent on March 19. He won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award with San Diego.

