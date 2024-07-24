What Olympic sport are you most excited to watch?

FILE -The Olympic torch is seen during a relay in the courtyard of the Louvre museum Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Maybe you are the parent of a swimmer and you and your family can’t wait to watch Katie Ledecky again.

Or maybe you are a track and field family ready to see who becomes the fastest man and woman on the planet.

Recommended Videos

Do you have anyone in the family loves gymnastics? Then you possibly can’t wait to see Simone Biles add to her legacy as the most decorated gymnast ever.

Or maybe it’s none of those mainstreams sports and you want to watch something that’s rarely on TV and has more of a spotlight in the Olympics, such as archery or rowing.

Whatever the Olympic sport is, we want to hear from you!

Let us know below which sport or sports you are most looking forward to watching in Paris. Feel free to pass along photos of your kids playing that sport, or if you’ve ever met any of the Olympians that will be on center stage in Paris.

The Summer Olympics only come around once every four years, so take over this page with thoughts and photos!

Check the full schedule and results of all Olympic events by visiting the page below. It has a daily schedule of events and results, so you don’t need to go anywhere else for your Olympic news!

Click here to see who is competing, the upcoming Olympics schedule and results as they come in.