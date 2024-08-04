Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, looks at the lie of his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES – Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in men's golf in a thriller at Le Golf National.

Already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, including his second Masters title, Scheffler added Olympic gold to an astonishing season with a round that kept some 30,000 fans on edge for a wild final two hours.

The world's No. 1 player had plenty of help. Jon Rahm of Spain had a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood when he stepped on the 11th tee. Fleetwood caught him in two holes as the Spaniard had a stunning collapse.

That opened the door for six players — including Victor Perez of France, who came within one shot of the podium.

But it was Scheffler who charged to the front with four straight birdies down the stretch, none bigger than gouging a shot out of deep rough on the 17th hole and making the 18-foot birdie putt to take the lead for the first time all day.

He set an Olympic record for 72 holes at 19-under 265. Fleetwood, who fell out of the lead with a bogey from the rough on the 17th, got up-and-down for par on the final hole for a 66 to win the silver medal.

The bronze went to Hideki Matsuyama, in the mix on the back nine until closing with six straight pars for a 65.

Scheffler becomes the second straight American to win gold in men's golf, following Xander Schauffele in the Tokyo Games.

Schauffele was tied for the 54-hole lead with Rahm until he had a collapse of his own. So did Rory McIlroy, one off the lead until hitting wedge into the water on the 15th hole.

