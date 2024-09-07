Canada beats United States in U.S. for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1

Canada forward Jacob Shaffelburg, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against United States, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for its first win over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957.

Coming off defeats to Panama and Uruguay at the Copa America, the U.S. has lost three straight games for the first time since 2015 against Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 17th minute after Tim Ream's pass bounced away from Johnny Cardoso and David added his 29th international goal in the 58th for the lead when Ream turned over the ball in front of his own goal.

Luca de la Torre scored his first international goal for the U.S. in the 66th minute off a pass from Aidan Morris, who entered with de la Torre four minutes earlier.

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau used his right hand to bat away Ricardo Pepi's open shot in the 86th.

The Americans played their first game under interim coach Mikey Varas, an assistant who took over after Gregg Berhalter was fired following the team's first-round exit in the Copa America. The U.S. Soccer Federation has been trying to reach an agreement for Mauricio Pochettino to become the team's 10th coach in 14 years but has not commented on the talks, which began in mid-August.

Canada hired American Jesse Marsch as coach in May and finished fourth in the Copa America. It had been winless in 23 consecutive games against the U.S. in America since a 3-2 victory at St. Louis in a World Cup qualifier on July 6, 1957 — Canada's only previous win over the Americans on U.S. soil.

Canada outshot a static U.S. 11-1 in the first half.

Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made his second international start and displaced Matt Turner, who hasn’t played a club match since April 2. Ream started following his transfer from Fulham to Charlotte.

No MLS players had started in the prior six matches and just eight of 198 starting positions have been been filled with MLS players in the 18 matches the full pool has been available since the 2022 World Cup.

Canada went ahead when Schulte lingered on the ball after a backpass and played it wide to Ream, whose pass upfield to Cardoso bounced away from the midfielder and was picked up by Stephen Eustáquio. He played the ball to David, who one-timed the ball to Shaffelburg. He took a touch and slid the ball past Schulte's left hand for his fourth goal in 17 international appearances.

Canada scored the first goal against the Americans in the U.S. for the first time in 19 games since 1985.

David scored after taking Ream's giveaway and centering to Cyle Larin. Kristoffer Lund's challenge knocked the ball to David, who beat Schulte to the near post from 7 yards. David's 29 goals matched Larin for the Canada career scoring record.

Six U.S. players were held over from the Copa America loss to Uruguay: Ream, fellow defenders Chris Richards and Joe Scally, midfielder Yunus Musah, and forwards Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

