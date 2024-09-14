Texas Tech ties scoring record for a half in a 66-21 win over North Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Behren Morton #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs for a touchdown during the first half of the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Behren Morton threw four touchdown passes and ran 10 yards for another score as Texas Tech tied a school record with 52 points in the first half of a 66-21 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

Bralyn Lux returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown and Coy Eakin had a 70-yard TD catch as the Red Raiders (2-1) scored seven touchdowns in a span of 13 minutes starting late in the first quarter.

The first-half blitz came after Texas Tech barely survived for an overtime victory in the opener at home against FCS member Abilene Christian and lost handily last week at Washington State.

After giving up 506 yards passing to ACU, the Red Raiders intercepted Chandler Morris three times, including the throw after Lux's pick-6 when the ball went through receiver Kyle Koch's hands.

“That’s what we were looking for,” coach Joey McGuire said. “The guys responded to what we asked for all week. I thought the defense swarmed. Offensively, those guys did such a great job.”

The Mean Green (2-1) pulled within 10-7 when Wyatt Young took a screen pass 75 yards for a score. But Tahj Brooks, who had 109 yards rushing after missing Texas Tech's loss to the Cougars with an injury, started the 42-0 surge with a 21-yard scoring run on fourth-and-1.

The Red Raiders went up 52-7 and tied their scoring record for any half on Jalin Conyers' 10-yard catch 3:08 before halftime. Texas Tech scored 52 before the break in a 63-7 victory over Indiana State in 2005.

Morton didn't play after halftime, finishing 15 of 19 for 273 yards without an interception after his two picks were among four Texas Tech turnovers in a 37-16 loss to the Cougars.

Morris, who also had three interceptions in last week's 35-20 win over Stephen F. Austin, didn't play the fourth quarter and finished 15 of 27 for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech won its 47th consecutive game against an unranked opponent from a non-power conference. The streak started after a loss to North Texas in 1999, two years before their most recent meeting.

The takeaway

North Texas: It was a rough return to Lubbock for second-year UNT coach Eric Morris, who played and coached for the Red Raiders. The Mean Green were 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and had a four-game winning streak. They expected to be more competitive with Texas Tech coming off two sub-par showings.

Texas Tech: Fans left the stadium feeling much better than two weeks earlier when the Red Raiders won after stopping ACU's 2-point conversion try in a 52-51 win. The heat on third-year coach Joey McGuire figures to ease a bit for now, but the Red Raiders need to keep it up in Big 12 play.

Up next

North Texas: The final nonconference game against Wyoming at home next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Arizona State's first Big 12 game next Saturday is the second of three consecutive home games for the Red Raiders.

