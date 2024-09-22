84º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Trinity tops Washington & Lee for Tigers’ first home win of season

Tigers improved to 2-1 with the victory at Trinity Multi-Purpose Stadium

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Trinity University, Sports, San Antonio, College Football

SAN ANTONIO – Only one offensive touchdown was scored on Saturday when Trinity (2-1) and Washington & Lee (1-2) collided at Trinity Multi-Purpose Stadium for a non-conference bout.

The Tigers housed the lone touchdown of the game in the second quarter when Johnny Milo ran in a 6-yard score.

Trinity scored 13 of its 16 total points in the second frame en route to a 16-10 win over the Generals.

Trinity enters its bye week on a high note. Next, the Tigers will begin their quest to defend the Southern Athletic Association title against Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the first Saturday of October.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos