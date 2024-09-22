Trinity tops Washington & Lee for Tigers’ first home win of season

SAN ANTONIO – Only one offensive touchdown was scored on Saturday when Trinity (2-1) and Washington & Lee (1-2) collided at Trinity Multi-Purpose Stadium for a non-conference bout.

The Tigers housed the lone touchdown of the game in the second quarter when Johnny Milo ran in a 6-yard score.

Trinity scored 13 of its 16 total points in the second frame en route to a 16-10 win over the Generals.

Trinity enters its bye week on a high note. Next, the Tigers will begin their quest to defend the Southern Athletic Association title against Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the first Saturday of October.