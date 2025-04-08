KSAT’s Courtney Friedman moves to KSAT12 News at Noon anchor alongside Stephanie Serna

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is happy to announce the promotion of Courtney Friedman to KSAT12 News at Noon anchor, serving alongside Stephanie Serna. A proud member of KSAT12 since August of 2014, Courtney has played a pivotal role in the South Texas community, reporting on issues such as domestic violence, homelessness, suicide awareness and other issues that directly impact viewers and their loved ones. In her years as a reporter and weekend anchor, Courtney has been able to give survivors a voice, highlight resources, and hold government and nonprofit agencies accountable for necessary changes.

“I am beyond excited to move Monday through Friday, anchoring a strong show with people I love,” said Courtney Friedman, KSAT12 News at Noon Anchor. “I’m honored to keep telling our KSAT viewers’ stories in yet another way! With weekends free for the first time in over six years, you might actually see me out with my family on a Saturday or Sunday! I can’t wait for this new chapter.”

Courtney teams up with Stephanie, a longtime KSAT12 GMSA anchor, as a duo entrenched in this community. They will bring you, the viewer, the most updated breaking news of the day, stories that impact your home, and the entertainment and community impact stories that matter to you.

“We couldn’t be more proud to announce Courtney Friedman and Stephanie Serna as our KSAT12 News at Noon anchor team,” said Mario Orellana, News Director of KSAT12. “Courtney has worked so hard to make an impact and give viewers a voice in this community since her arrival in 2014. Courtney and Stephanie make dynamic team that is dedicated to our community and bringing the viewers valued stories every afternoon.”

You can watch Courtney and Stephanie every weekday afternoon on KSAT12 News at Noon on KSAT12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

