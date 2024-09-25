Padres turn triple play to clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – The San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night when they turned a triple play to preserve a 4-2 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
After missing the postseason last year, Manny Machado and the Padres earned the eighth playoff berth in franchise history. They are guaranteed at least a National League wild card with five games remaining in the regular season.
San Diego is two games behind Los Angeles with two games left in their series at Dodger Stadium.
