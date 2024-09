The Rayados stadium in Monterrey, Mexico will be one of the host cities and facilities for matches during the 2026 World Cup.

The KSAT En Español team witnessed the Legends game between Mexico’s iconic players as they went head-to-head with international FIFA players.

Check out how fans are preparing for the World Cup — the city’s first since 1986 — as well as the Clásico Regio in San Antonio.