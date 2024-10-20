Haason Reddick is ending his contract holdout and plans to report to the Jets on Monday

FILE - Then-Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Haason Reddick is ending his long holdout with the New York Jets and will report to the team on Monday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Sunday that Reddick agreed to an adjusted contract for this season and the sides will continue to work toward a long-term deal beyond this year.

The agreement came less than a week after Reddick was given permission by the Jets to seek a trade. He has not played this season while in a contract dispute with the Jets, who acquired him from Philadelphia in late March to boost their pass rush.

ESPN first reported that Reddick was ending his holdout. NFL Network reported that the Jets agreed to cover $12 million in NFL-mandated fines that Reddick accumulated in the form of a bonus for him reporting to the team.

Rosenhaus, who along with Ryan Matha now represents Reddick after the player recently switched agents, said last week that Reddick "would like to be a New York Jet for years to come.” That came a day before Jets owner Woody Johnson said at the NFL’s fall meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday that the team would allow Reddick to explore a trade.

It turns out Reddick is staying put, at least for the rest of this season.

The star edge rusher, who was the NFL's lone remaining holdout, has not been with the Jets since his trade was finalized and he passed his physical on April 1.

The 30-year-old Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team’s training camp practice. He requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but general manager Joe Douglas quickly nixed that, saying New York would not grant his wish.

The Jets are playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday night after a tumultuous two weeks. New York stunningly fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 and replaced him with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim coach. Ulbrich demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the play caller in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing.

In a long-anticipated move, the Jets completed a trade last Tuesday to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Las Vegas, reuniting him with longtime Green Bay teammate Aaron Rodgers. Adams, who missed the Raiders' last three games, was expected to play against the Steelers.

And now New York will have Reddick in the mix on defense — finally.

He was scheduled to make $14.25 million in nonguaranteed base salary in the final year of his contract, but he wanted a long-term extension from Philadelphia. When the Eagles declined to give him a new deal, Reddick asked for a trade and ended up in New York.

During a conference call discuss Saleh's firing, Johnson made a direct plea to Reddick to join the the team.

“Haason, get in your car, drive down (Interstate) 95 and come to the New York Jets,” Johnson said of the native of Camden, New Jersey. “We can meet you and give you an escort right into the building and you’ll fit right in. And you’re going to love it here and you’re going to feel welcome and you’re going to accomplish great things with us.”

The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher has 58 career sacks in seven NFL seasons.

