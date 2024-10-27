Cousins throws for 276 yards and 4 TDs as Falcons beat Bucs 31-26 to take control of NFC South

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) works under pressure against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. – Kirk Cousins threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns to help the Atlanta Falcons take sole possession of first place of the NFC South with a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kyle Pitts scored on receptions of 36 and 49 yards and Cousins also tossed TD passes of 30 yards to Darnell Mooney and 7 yards to Bijan Robinson to give the Falcons (5-3) a two-game sweep of the season series between the division rivals.

Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards and three TDs, but also tossed a pair of costly interceptions. The Bucs had a chance to win it after driving to the Atlanta 33 in the closing seconds, however Mayfield's Hail Mary throw from the 38 was caught by Rakim Jarrett behind the end zone as time expired.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 within the NFC South. The Bucs (4-4) also lost 36-30 in overtime at Atlanta on Oct. 3, when Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards with four TDs.

Mayfield, playing with injured receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, tossed a pair of TD passes to Cade Otton, including a 4-yarder that trimmed what was once a 14-point decifit to 31-26 with just under seven minutes remaining. The Falcons took the ball, and with help from an 18-yard scramble by Cousins and a pair of fourth-down conversions held the ball until Younghoe Koo missed a 46-yield field goal with 1:01 left.

With Godwin out for the season and Evans expected to be sidelined at least three games, the Bucs are hoping a rejuvenated rushing attack and a mostly young group of playmakers that includes Otton, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving will help Mayfield keep the Bucs in contention for a fourth consecutive division title.

White scored on an 18-yard reception in the first half, but also lost an early fumble that led to a touchdown by Atlanta. Mayfield, who leads the NFL with 21 TD passes, has thrown seven picks in the past three games after only having two through Week 5.

Injuries

Falcons: Played without safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and ILB Troy Andersen (knee), who were inactive. ... DL Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) left in the third quarter and did not return. RG Chris Lindstrom (knee) missed time in the fourth quarter.

Buccaneers: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) departed in the second quarter, but returned in the second half. ... LB Lavonte David (ankle) finished the game after leaving briefly in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Falcons: Host Dallas next Sunday.

Buccaneers: at Kansas City next Monday night.

