Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier's future at Florida

Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, greets quarterback DJ Lagway (2) as he comes off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No player is more important to Billy Napier’s future at Florida than quarterback DJ Lagway.

The fabulous freshman will get a chance to save Napier’s job in November while facing four ranked teams, beginning Saturday against No. 2 Georgia in nearby Jacksonville. If Lagway plays like he did in his two previous starts, the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” could turn into a welcome back celebration for Napier.

Lagway and the Gators (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) are trying to end a three-game skid in the series and give Napier a much-needed victory against a ranked team and a rival. Napier is 2-12 against ranked opponents in three seasons and 1-9 against rivals Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

Napier's tenure in Gainesville felt over after lopsided losses to Miami and Texas A&M in the first month of the season. But three wins in his last four games and signs of progress on both sides of the ball have given Napier a chance to alter his fate.

Although oddsmakers installed Florida as a 16 1/2-point underdog against Georgia, Lagway provides the Gators with more than a puncher’s chance to knock off the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1). He’s been just that good in limited work.

“He’s a really special player,” teammate and receiver Chimere Dike said. “I’m excited to continue to see him grow and take steps each and every single week.”

Lagway has completed 63% of his passes for 1,024 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. But his numbers in two starts are downright eye-popping: 715 yards passing, including 10 completions of 40 yards or longer.

And it’s not dinks and dunks that turn into big gains. It’s dropping balls into buckets down the field and hitting receivers in stride. He looks like the ideal fit for Napier’s read-option offense that takes shots deep.

“In a perfect world, we would have a guy that’s a capable runner, a guy that is a factor in the read elements and then also obviously the ability to push it down the field,” Napier said. “DJ, we were very fortunate to find him early in the (recruiting) process and have been blessed with the opportunity to coach the guy.

“More importantly is just the makeup of the kid just from a character perspective, the humility and the work ethic.”

Lagway is getting an opportunity following Graham Mertz’s season-ending knee injury. Lagway was dynamic against Kentucky, completing 7 of 14 passes for 259 yards. He had similar long-ball success against Samford in September, throwing for 456 yards and three scores. He connected on five passes of at least 40 yards in each game.

“He's a tremendous talent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “His arm talent and arm strength are elite. He has great size. He can make all the throws. He’s (made) a couple really wild throws. I think for his age and experience, he’s ahead of his time in terms of his pocket movement management.

“A lot of freshmen abort the pocket and run out of it. He does a good job stepping up through it, and he’s made several plays where he trusted the pocket and steps up and makes really good throws.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lagway has the ability to run, too, despite gaining just 96 yards on the ground.

“When they need it, he can do it,” Smart said. “And he’s large. I mean, he’s big. He’s hard to tackle.”

He’ll get tested like never before against Georgia, which ranks 19th in the country in total defense. And that’s just the start. Florida plays at No. 6 Texas the following week and then hosts No. 16 LSU and 19th-ranked Ole Miss to cap a four-week stretch against ranked teams.

Napier could significantly alter his approval rating by winning two or more of those. Even winning one, especially if Lagway continues to play well, would give the Gators pause about making a coaching change that would risk losing a QB widely considered to be the best talent to step on campus in more than a decade.

“For me, it’s the poise to be able to be 19 (years old) and be able to play like (he did in) the Tennessee game,” Dike said. “Stepped up in those moments. I think it just shows the kind of competitor he is."

