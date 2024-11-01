Manchester United confirms hiring of Ruben Amorim as manager

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim, who Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring, sits on the bench during a Portuguese League Cup soccer match between Sporting CP and Nacional at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Manchester United on Friday hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The 39-year-old Amorim arrives from Sporting Lisbon, which he led to two Portuguese titles in four full seasons in charge.

Amorim replaces Erik ten Hag, who was fired on Monday with United languishing in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League.

United is a record 20-time English champion but hasn't won the league since Ferguson retired and has slipped way behind the top clubs in England and Europe.

