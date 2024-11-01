Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Manchester United confirms hiring of Ruben Amorim as manager

Steve Douglas

Associated Press

Tags: Erik Ten Hag, Sports
1 / 4
Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim, who Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring, sits on the bench during a Portuguese League Cup soccer match between Sporting CP and Nacional at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim, who Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring, claps his hands during a Portuguese League Cup soccer match between Sporting CP and Nacional at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim, who Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring, stands by the touchline during a Portuguese League Cup soccer match between Sporting CP and Nacional at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Sporting CP at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim, who Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring, sits on the bench during a Portuguese League Cup soccer match between Sporting CP and Nacional at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Manchester United on Friday hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The 39-year-old Amorim arrives from Sporting Lisbon, which he led to two Portuguese titles in four full seasons in charge.

Recommended Videos

Amorim replaces Erik ten Hag, who was fired on Monday with United languishing in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League.

United is a record 20-time English champion but hasn't won the league since Ferguson retired and has slipped way behind the top clubs in England and Europe.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos