Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead score after being evaluated for a concussion, and the Philadelphia Eagles stretched their lead in the NFC East with a 26-18 win Thursday night over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles (8-2) won their sixth straight since their bye, although this one came with a serious scare.

Hurts’ head was spiked into the turf by linebacker Frankie Luvu in the second quarter, and the $255 million quarterback’s head bounced off the ground. Hurts rolled over, face down, and grabbed his helmet. He was examined in the sideline medical tent but stayed in the game, finishing with 221 yards passing.

With the Eagles leading 12-10 in the fourth quarter, Washington was in range for a go-ahead field goal and coach Dan Quinn elected to go for it on fourth down. Daniels scrambled and was stopped for no gain, and less than three minutes later, Barkley scored on a 23-yard run.

Jake Elliott made the extra point after missing his previous try — along with two of his four field goal attempts — to give the Eagles a two-score lead.

Daniels, who finished 22 of 32 for 191 yards and a late touchdown pass, was intercepted by safety Reed Blankenship on Washington's next play, and 12 seconds later, Barkley finished off the Commanders (7-4) with a 39-yard touchdown run.

Washington entered with a chance to take over first place in the division but left with its second straight loss.

Elliott, who missed field goals of 44 and 51 yards, was wide left on the extra point after Hurts' 1-yard tush-push touchdown in the fourth quarter. He made field goals of 21 and 31 yards.

Elliott holds the franchise record with seven field goals of 50 yards or more in a season but has missed all four attempts from 50-plus in 2024.

The matchup was hyped as the biggest game in this NFC East rivalry in nearly 30 years, but the first 30 minutes had all the excitement of a preseason game.

Perhaps affected by the big hit he absorbed, Hurts had an ineffective first half. He underthrew receivers — notably a pair of times to DeVonta Smith — and hung his head when a pass attempt with no nearby open receiver sailed out of bounds.

Brian Robinson Jr. ripped off an 18-yard run to the 1-yard line and punched in a touchdown on the next play for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Zane Gonzalez kicked a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 10-3 lead.

But Gonzalez, promoted off the practice squad with Austin Seibert dealing with a hip injury, didn't get another opportunity late in the fourth. The Commanders were stopped on second- and third-and-1 late and Daniels, the No. 2 overall draft pick, was stuffed on Philadelphia’s 26.

The Eagles took over and Hurts instantly connected with Dallas Goedert for a 31-yard gain. Goedert fumbled but the ball was scooped up by fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra.

Barkley scored three plays later.

Injuries

Eagles DT Milton Williams suffered a foot injury.

Up next

The Commanders play four of their next five games at home, starting Nov. 24 against Dallas.

The Eagles play another night game on Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.

