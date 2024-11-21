Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Man City and eyes 'more trophies'

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola leaves the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MANCHESTER – Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking time with Manchester City is far from over.

The City manager has signed a two-year contract extension, ending speculation about his future by agreeing to a deal that would prolong his tenure to 11 seasons.

Guardiola’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season. The four-time defending Premier League champions announced the deal Thursday.

“Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club,” the 53-year-old Guardiola said.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.”

The Catalan coach has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016. He has gone on to win six Premier League titles in seven years and also lifted the Champions League among 15 major trophies at the club.

Under Guardiola, City became the first team to win four-straight English league titles. He also led City to the treble in 2023, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season — matching Manchester United's achievement in 1999.

“I have said this many times before,” Guardiola continued in his statement, “but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

Guardiola’s decision to stay also comes as City faces a slew of alleged financial breaches. Punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

City faces more than 100 charges ranging over a nine-year period when it was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer.

The club denies the charges and Guardiola had said in September — when a closed-door hearing was scheduled — that he welcomed the chance to clear the club’s name. A verdict is not expected until next year.

Guardiola has managed City for longer than any his former clubs, having spent four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he was “delighted” that Guardiola is staying.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our club, and the English game at large,” he said.

"This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”

