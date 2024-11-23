Jai'Den Thomas leads No. 23 UNLV to a 27-16 victory over San Jose State

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas, right, is tackled by San Jose State linebacker John Ward during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jai'Den Thomas ran for 135 yards and the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter to help No. 23 UNLV keep its conference title hopes alive with a 27-16 victory over San Jose State on Friday night.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-1 Mountain West, No. 24 CFP) survived on a rainy night that hindered both offenses to get their first win ever as a ranked team. UNLV lost to Syracuse earlier this season after getting into the AP poll for the first time in school history.

The win preserved the Rebels' hopes of returning to the Mountain West title game after losing to Boise State last season. UNLV still needs to win next week and hope Colorado State loses at least one more time to have a chance to get back into the title game.

San Jose State (6-5, 3-4) lost for the second straight week at home to a ranked team, having fallen 42-21 to No. 13 Boise State last week. The Spartans have lost 12 straight games against ranked opponents since beating Fresno State in 2013.

With both teams struggling to throw the ball, the Rebels relied on the running game to take control of the game in the second half. Thomas capped a 74-yard drive by scoring on a 25-yard run late in the third quarter to give UNLV a 20-16 lead.

Kylin James added a 7-yard TD run to cap an 80-yard drive that made it 27-16 midway through the fourth.

The wet and windy conditions led to sloppy play and struggles in the passing game. Both teams also had botched snaps that led to scores with UNLV recovering an errant shotgun snap at the San Jose State 17 to set up a field goal and the Spartans getting a safety after a high snap on a punt that punter Marshall Nichols batted out of the back of the end zone.

San Jose State also scored on a pick-6 when Isiah Revis returned an interception by Williams 40 yards for a score.

The takeaway

UNLV: The performance wasn't pretty with Hajj-Malik Williams going 11 for 20 for 131 yards with one TD and the interception. But the running game and defense helped deliver the Rebels their first win in San Jose since 1993.

San Jose State: After throwing for 841 yards the previous two weeks, Walker Eget struggled to complete a pass in the adverse conditions. He went 4 for 22 passing for 81 yards with only one completion for 9 yards to star Nick Nash. Nash came into the game leading the nation in receptions, receiving yards and TD catches.

The Spartans finished with 95 yards in penalties and 112 yards of offense.

Up next

UNLV: Hosts Nevada next Saturday.

San Jose State: Hosts Stanford on Friday.

