Mikaela Shiffrin crashes in final run of giant slalom, taken off the hill in a sled

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, crashes during the second run of a women's World Cup giant slalom skiing race, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KILLINGTON, Vt. – American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin crashed after catching an edge in her second run of a World Cup giant slalom race Saturday, did a somersault and wound up in the protective fencing.

Shiffrin stayed down on the course for quite some time as the ski patrol attended to her. She was taken off the hill on a sled and waved to the cheering crowd. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The 29-year-old Shiffrin was leading after the first run of the GS and charging after her 100th World Cup win. She was within sight of the finish line when she crashed.

Reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden won in a combined time of 1 minute, 53.08 seconds.

