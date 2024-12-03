LeBron's jumper is off, and the Lakers are struggling on offense

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after missing a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS – LeBron James is in quite the shooting slump — especially from long distance.

James missed all four of his 3-point attempts for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 109-80 loss at Minnesota on Monday night, stretching his skid to 0 for 19 from deep over the last four games.

After going 4 for 16 from the floor overall with six of his team's 20 turnovers for a season-low 10 points against the Timberwolves, James was asked to reflect on the Lakers reaching the quarter mark of their 2024-25 schedule under rookie coach J.J. Redick at 12-9.

“I wouldn't say I'll take it. I would never want to say that,” James said. “It is what it is. This is our record. We’ve just got to continue to get better at both ends of the floor.”

Particularly offensively, and it's not only James, the four-time NBA MVP whose average of 22 points per game is his lowest since he was a rookie 21 years ago.

“We’re just not good offensively right now. I think we spent so much time trying to get our defense corrected that our offense took a toll and took a back seat to that,” he said.

James hasn't made a 3-pointer since he tied Kyle Korver for seventh on the league's career list (2,450) last week. His fourth attempt against the Timberwolves from behind the arc was an air ball, causing an audible gasp from the crowd at Target Center.

The long ball isn't the only shot he's struggling with. The mid-range is on his list, too.

“Just period, just everything,” James said. “Just a rhythm. I just feel off rhythm the last few games.”

How does he fix it?

“Work. Just work. That's all,” James said.

His stated goal of playing in all 82 games this season is still intact, but his recent performances have raised the question about whether such a quest would be wise.

“We are measuring the players, and we can tell if a guy is running hot or whatever,” Redick said. “He does a remarkable job of taking care of his body and getting recovery. I don’t know if that’s in the best interest of us and him if he does that, but if he’s feeling well and good then he should play.”

James said the 82-game achievement remains a goal for him in his age-40 season — his birthday is Dec. 30 — but he declined to discuss the possibility of resting.

The much bigger issue for now is getting the Lakers back on track offensively in this continued adjustment to Redick's system and a new staff. Their 80-point output at Minnesota was the team's lowest since a 122-73 loss at Dallas in 2017, according to Sportradar.

“Sometimes we look like a team that can compete with anyone, and sometimes we look like a team that is terrible and not going to do anything this season,” co-star Anthony Davis said. “We've just got to figure out what team that we want to be the rest of the season.”

