Jay, MacArthur, McCollum stars excited to learn in upcoming All-Star basketball game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is just a couple weeks away and will showcase the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area.

The highly anticipated event will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

This week’s featured are players from John Jay, MacArthur and McCollum high schools:

Ny’Ashia Barnes, Guard, John Jay High School

Zion Zarb-Cousin, Forward, MacArthur High School

Brianna Villarreal, Guard, McCollum High School

Jeremiah Zurita, Guard, McCollum High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Northside Sports Gym.

