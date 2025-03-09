Skip to main content
Jay, MacArthur, McCollum stars excited to learn in upcoming All-Star basketball game

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is just a couple weeks away and will showcase the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area.

The highly anticipated event will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

This week’s featured are players from John Jay, MacArthur and McCollum high schools:

  • Ny’Ashia Barnes, Guard, John Jay High School
  • Zion Zarb-Cousin, Forward, MacArthur High School
  • Brianna Villarreal, Guard, McCollum High School
  • Jeremiah Zurita, Guard, McCollum High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Northside Sports Gym.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

