Argentina puts 7 of Maradona’s healthcare professionals on trial

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES – An Argentine court started on Tuesday its trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona, at age 60.

Maradona was under the care of those professionals when he had a cardiac arrest in a house outside Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, 2020.

Three judges will decide whether those charged, including a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist and several medical staffers, are guilty of manslaughter. The maximum jail time for those sentenced is 25 years.

The tearful family of the 1986 World Cup winner were present at the courtroom. Maradona’s oldest daughters, Dalma and Giannina, sat in the front row near Verónica Ojeda, former partner of the footballer, and Jana, another of his daughters.

Minutes before the start of the trial, Ojeda shared a video on social media of Maradona's son Diego Fernando wearing a T-shirt with the face of the football star, and the word “justice.”

The spotlight is on neurosurgeon Leonardo Luque, Maradona's personal physician for the last four years of his life. He performed surgery to remove a blood clot from the former footballer's brain just weeks before his death.

Six other professionals will be on trial. Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who prescribed the medication that Maradona took until the time of his death, psychologist Carlos Díaz, Nancy Forlini, a coordinator of the medical company hired for Maradona's care during his hospitalization, Mariano Perroni, a representative of the company that rendered nursing service, doctor Pedro Di Spagna, who monitored his treatment, and nurse Ricardo Almirón.

Nurse Gisela Madrid, who was also indicted, will be tried by a jury later this year.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

