Cowboys acquire cornerback Kaiir Elam from Bills in trade involving 3 draft picks

FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) reacts after an interception during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)

The Dallas Cowboys acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam from Buffalo on Wednesday, adding depth to a position with some questions as the Bills decided to move on from their 2022 first-round draft pick.

The Bills acquired two draft picks — a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 seventh-rounder — while giving up a 2025 sixth-round choice to the Cowboys.

Elam joins a group with two established starters in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but Diggs might not be ready for the start of the season coming off the 2021 All-Pro’s second major knee surgery in as many years.

Dallas also lost reliable nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis to Jacksonville in free agency. Lewis spent his eight seasons with the Cowboys.

Depending on what Dallas does in the draft, second-year man Caelen Carson could start if Diggs isn’t ready by Week 1. Andrew Booth, acquired in a preseason trade last year, and Josh Butler are two more options.

The 23-year-old Elam, who was drafted 23rd overall three years ago, struggled to establish a regular role in Buffalo. He started six games as a rookie and was overtaken on the depth chart by fellow rookie Christian Benford, a sixth-round pick.

A nagging injury limited Elam to three games in 2023. His playing time dwindled even when healthy last year, with four starts in 13 appearances while being a healthy scratch four times.

Elam’s struggles became even more apparent in 32-29 loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game when Benford was sidelined early by a concussion. Elam was burned several times by Patrick Mahomes and company.

Elam had no interceptions and six pass breakups in 12 starts over 29 games with the Bills.

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed from Buffalo, New York.

