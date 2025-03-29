Skip to main content
UTSA football posts spring practice video on social media to kickstart your weekend

The Roadrunners’ spring football game has officially been named a Fiesta San Antonio event this year

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: UTSA, Roadrunners, College Football, San Antonio
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The first week of spring practices for UTSA football has culminated, and the Roadrunners are heading into the weekend with a chill vibe.

The Roadrunners’ social media team posted a video of the practices with the natural sound boosted and soft melodic music in the background.

The Roadrunners have another two full weeks of practices, ending with the 2025 UTSA Football Fiesta Spring Game on April 13.

The spring football game has been officially named a Fiesta San Antonio event this year.

Kickoff for the spring football game is at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome. Admission is free and the doors will open at 1 p.m.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

