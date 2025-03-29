UTSA football posts spring practice video on social media to kickstart your weekend

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The first week of spring practices for UTSA football has culminated, and the Roadrunners are heading into the weekend with a chill vibe.

The Roadrunners’ social media team posted a video of the practices with the natural sound boosted and soft melodic music in the background.

The Roadrunners have another two full weeks of practices, ending with the 2025 UTSA Football Fiesta Spring Game on April 13.

The spring football game has been officially named a Fiesta San Antonio event this year.

Kickoff for the spring football game is at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome. Admission is free and the doors will open at 1 p.m.