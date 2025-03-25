NFL draft hopefuls showcase their skills at UTSA, UIW pro days

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20 NFL scouts descended Monday on San Antonio to discover the next football superstar in next month’s NFL draft.

Thirteen former University of Texas at San Antonio players showcased their skills Monday at the Roadrunners Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE) in front of scouts representing 21 NFL teams.

Cornerback Zah Fraizer was the only Roadrunner to receive an official invitation to last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Frazier decided to participate in UTSA’s Pro Day to improve some of his marks.

Below are some highlights from an eventful Pro Day for Jeff Traylor’s former players.

DE Brandon Brown | 23 bench press reps, 5.00 40-yard dash

TE Oscar Cardenas | 22 bench press reps

WR Chris Carpenter | 4.44 40-yard dash

LS Cade Collenback | 24 bench press reps, 4.85 40-yard dash

S Elliott Davison | 37″ vertical jump, 10′6″ broad jump, 4.42 40-yard dash

DL Joe Evans | 28 bench press reps

CB Zah Frazier | 37″ vertical jump, 14 bench press reps

OL CJ James Jr. | 19 bench press reps, 5.02 40-yard dash

ILB Jamal Ligon | 4.79 40-yard dash

ILB Brevin Randle | 27 bench press reps, 34″ vertical jump, 4.60 40-yard dash

S Ken Robinson | 4.60 40-yard dash, 4.30 shuttle drill

DL Asyrus Simon | 82 3/8″ wingspan

LB Donyai Taylor | 4.62 40-yard dash

The University of the Incarnate Word held its Pro Day in conjunction with UTSA to make for an easy trip for the NFL personnel already in town.

The Cardinals had nine of their former players take the weight room and field at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Below are the players who participated in UIW’s Pro Day.

DE Marcus Brown | Houston, Texas

DB Emmonte Davis | Anna, Texas

WR Mason Pierce | Houston, Texas

LB Darius Sanders | Amarillo, Texas

WR Anthony Stell | South Seattle

OL Mason Williams | Franklin, Tennessee

DB Ronald Wilson | Fort Worth, Texas

LB Isaiah Paul | San Antonio, Texas

The NFL Draft will be held on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.