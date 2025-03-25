NFL draft hopefuls showcase their skills at UTSA, UIW pro days

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20 NFL scouts descended Monday on San Antonio to discover the next football superstar in next month’s NFL draft.
Thirteen former University of Texas at San Antonio players showcased their skills Monday at the Roadrunners Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE) in front of scouts representing 21 NFL teams.
Cornerback Zah Fraizer was the only Roadrunner to receive an official invitation to last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Frazier decided to participate in UTSA’s Pro Day to improve some of his marks.
Below are some highlights from an eventful Pro Day for Jeff Traylor’s former players.
DE Brandon Brown | 23 bench press reps, 5.00 40-yard dash
TE Oscar Cardenas | 22 bench press reps
WR Chris Carpenter | 4.44 40-yard dash
LS Cade Collenback | 24 bench press reps, 4.85 40-yard dash
S Elliott Davison | 37″ vertical jump, 10′6″ broad jump, 4.42 40-yard dash
DL Joe Evans | 28 bench press reps
CB Zah Frazier | 37″ vertical jump, 14 bench press reps
OL CJ James Jr. | 19 bench press reps, 5.02 40-yard dash
ILB Jamal Ligon | 4.79 40-yard dash
ILB Brevin Randle | 27 bench press reps, 34″ vertical jump, 4.60 40-yard dash
S Ken Robinson | 4.60 40-yard dash, 4.30 shuttle drill
DL Asyrus Simon | 82 3/8″ wingspan
LB Donyai Taylor | 4.62 40-yard dash
The University of the Incarnate Word held its Pro Day in conjunction with UTSA to make for an easy trip for the NFL personnel already in town.
The Cardinals had nine of their former players take the weight room and field at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.
Below are the players who participated in UIW’s Pro Day.
DE Marcus Brown | Houston, Texas
DB Emmonte Davis | Anna, Texas
WR Mason Pierce | Houston, Texas
LB Darius Sanders | Amarillo, Texas
WR Anthony Stell | South Seattle
OL Mason Williams | Franklin, Tennessee
DB Ronald Wilson | Fort Worth, Texas
LB Isaiah Paul | San Antonio, Texas
The NFL Draft will be held on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.