Houston's defense carries Cougars into 7th Final Four with 69-50 March Madness win over Tennessee

Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates in the final minutes of the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Tennessee Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Houston’s relentless defense confused and harassed Tennessee and carried the Cougars into their seventh Final Four and first since 2021, with L.J. Cryer scoring 17 points in a 69-50 victory on Sunday.

Emanuel Sharp scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for top-seeded Houston (34-4), which extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 17 games. The Cougars had been eliminated as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 in each of the past two years, but this time coach Kelvin Sampson's team has a shot at the program's first national title.

The Cougars will face Cooper Flagg and five-time national champ Duke Saturday in San Antonio — just a 3 1/2-hour drive from campus.

